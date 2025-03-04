<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actress Deepti Sadhwani Walks The Ramp At Milan Fashion Week

Deepti Sadhwani, best known for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has achieved a significant milestone. On Sunday (March 2), the actress made heads turn at the Milan Fashion Week, walking the ramp for designer Chona Bacaoco.

A day after the event, Deepti Sadhwani posted a video on Instagram recalling the “surreal experience”.

In the clip, Deepti commands attention in a red feathery gown featuring dramatic leaf-shaped 3D elements. She sashays down the stage and poses briefly for the camera, displaying effortless grace.

Later, Deepti Sadhwani and Chona Bacaoco share a warm hug. They flash beaming smiles at the lens, hinting strong camaraderie.

Deepti Sadhwani's side note read, “Surreal Experience to be walking down the Milan Fashion Week as the Showstopper for Chona Bacaoco.”

Here are some more solo shots of Deepti Sadhwani looking like a diva.

Last year, Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She attended the glitzy event for the premiere of the feature film Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act).

Deepti Sadhwani left her fans going gaga in an off-shoulder blingy dress. She picked the gorgeous ensemble from the shelves of Aanchal Dey. The show stealer was her furry trail sweeping the floor dramatically. Indeed, her fashion avatar was meant for the books.

Uploading the pictures from the memorable day on Instagram, Deepti Sadhwani captioned, “Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record-breaking longest trail of the gown."

Deepti Sadhwani's third look from the Cannes' 4th day was equally gush-worthy. She slipped into a rusty gold gown by Nikhita Tandon, shining like a true star. “Day 4 at Cannes for the 3rd Red Capet,” wrote Deepti.

Deepti Sadhwani holds the title of Miss North India and was a regional finalist in Femina Miss India. Beyond the pageant world, she is credited to films such as Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Deepti rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She also appeared in the serial Hasya Samrat.