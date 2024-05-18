Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Deepti Sadhwani's Third Red Carpet Look Screams Drama

Deepti Sadhwani shared this image. (courtesy: iamdeeptisadhwani)

Deepti Sadhwani recently walked the Cannes 2024 red carpet for the third time and her outfit screams drama. This time, she slipped into a gold gown designed by Nikhita Tandon. The strapless dress featured intricate sequin detailing, meticulously hand-embroidered over 222 hours to perfection. Featuring a figure-hugging silhouette with a straight neckline, the gown featured cut-out detailing around the midriff, leading to a flowing hemline and a daring thigh-high slit. Deepti elevated her look with champagne-hued detachable sleeves, adorned with a dramatic shawl-style collar that cascaded into a graceful train. Deepti Sadhwani shared the pictures from her red carpet moment and wrote, "Just enjoyed and smiled and shined today .. My 3rd Red carpet look at Cannes."

Throughout her time at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepti Sadhwani has been capturing attention with her extravagant outfits. At the film festival's opening ceremony, the actress stunned on the red carpet with a gown featuring the longest train. Deepti Sadhwani made a breathtaking entrance in a vibrant orange gown adorned with shimmering embellishments. The strapless dress featured a sheer bodice with an elegant wavy neckline.

Showing her love for strapless ensembles, Deepti Sadhwani continued her fashion journey on day two with a striking neon gown. Designed by Michael Cinco, the strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline and intricate silver sequin detailing throughout. Stone embellishments adorned the front. A waist cutout accentuated the figure-hugging silhouette.

For the unversed, Deepti Sadhwani won the title of Miss North India and participated in Femina Miss India where she was a regional finalist. She has also appeared in films such as Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she also starred in the serial Hasya Samrat.