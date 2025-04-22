<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies By Suicide At 36

Television actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his residence in Meerut on Monday (April 21). He was 36.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). The post was shared on Instagram with the caption, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012)."

According to a report in Amar Ujala, the actor was struggling financially in Mumbai and moved back to Meerut with his family nearly six months ago.

Manchanda had built a career in television with appearances in popular shows, including a role in the long-running comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was also known for portraying the role of a father in DD National's Sevanchal Ki Premkatha.

Aside from this, he also appeared in shows such as India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.