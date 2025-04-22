All You Need To Know About <I>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Lalit Manchanda, Who Was Found Dead At His Meerut Residence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. He was 36.

Police confirmed that the actor's body was found inside the house, reported The Times of India. As per initial findings, Lalit died by suicide.

Authorities were alerted through an emergency call and promptly reached the scene. No suicide note was recovered from the location.

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute to the late actor. In an Instagram note, they wrote, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012).”

Here is all you need to know about Lalit Manchanda:

1. Lalit Manchanda appeared in several Bollywood films and TV serials in supporting roles. He was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

2. Lalit Manchanda had been battling mental stress and personal challenges in recent months, as per The Times of India.

3. According to a report by India TV, Lalit Manchanda stayed in Mumbai for more than a decade before moving to Meerut with his brother, Sanjay Manchanda, six months ago.

4. Lalit Manchanda had been struggling with a financial crisis for the past few days, the same report stated.

5. Lalit Manchanda is reportedly survived by his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal, and daughter Shreya.