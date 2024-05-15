Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Deepti Sadhwani Makes Red Carpet Debut And Sets A Record

Deepti Sadhwani on the red carpet of Cannes. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Cannes fashion fever has set in and how. At the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani walked the red carpet with the longest trail of a gown to her credit. Deepti Sadhwani wore an off-shoulder blingy dress from the shelves of Aanchal Dey. She accentuated the dress with a furry trail that caught the attention of fashion lovers across the globe. Deepti has been actively sharing pictures from the event. Sharing the first set of images, Deepti wrote in the caption, "Dreams do come true , and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera." Take a look:

Sharing some more pictures from on and off the red carpet, Deepti wrote, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown." Take a look:

In one of the clicks, an attendant can be seen fixing the trail of Deepti's gown on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Deepti wrote, "With the longest trail At the opening ceremony at 77th Cannes Film Festival."

Crediting her team, who designed the look for her, Deepti shared some more pictures. She captioned them, "Some More from Day 1 at Cannes." Take a look:

Deepti Sadhwani won the title of Miss North India and participated in Femina Miss India where she was a regional finalist. She has also appeared in movies like Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she featured in the serial Hasya Samrat. She has also made music videos like Harayana Roadway, Toot Jaayein, Lalla Lalla Lori.

Meryl Streep was guest of honour at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The festival will round off on May 25 with a final honorary award for Star Wars creator Lucas, reported AFP.