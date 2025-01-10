Why <i>Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's</i> Gurucharan Singh Has Refused Food Or Water Intake

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised.

The actor shared a worrisome update about his health from a hospital bed on Tuesday.

Now, Gurucharan's close friend Bhakti Soni has revealed that the actor's condition is critical, and he has stopped food and water intake for many days.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Bhakti Soni shared that Gurucharan Singh had sacrificed food ever since he returned home, after disappearing in April 2024.

Gurcharan had gone missing for 25 days last year. The actor disappeared on April 22, 2024 and returned home after 26 days, on May 17, 2024.

Since then, he hasn't eaten any solid food, and has been off liquids too.

Bhakti said, “He hasn't eaten food or drunk water for 19 days. Because of that, he fell unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital."

She also revealed that after his return, Gurucharan Singh tried to get work in the industry but failed.

Bhakti Soni said, "When he came back, he tried getting work, but he didn't get anything. The response he wants from the industry, he is not getting and that's why he has sacrificed food and water. He wanted to take sanyas."

Sharing his current health status, Bhakti Soni stated that Gurucharan is acting on his own judgment and disregarding the doctor's recommendations.

She claimed that despite everyone's best efforts, he has refused to drink water.

“Jab humari last time call par baat hui thi, tab woh mujhe bole ki main January 13 ya January 14 tak mujhe yeh samajh aa jayega ki woh iss dharti par rahenge ya nahi. Yeh unke words the. [When we talked for the last time on call, he told me that by January 13 or January 14, I will know whether he will stay on this earth or not. These were his words.]

"His mom and dad are very concerned about his health, but Gurucharan is not listening to anybody,” she added.

Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was replaced from the sitcom in 2012.

According to the actor, the makers replaced him without informing him in advance.