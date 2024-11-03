Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Shares His Health Update: "<i>Iss Saal Diwali Wo Nahi Mana Rahe</i>"

Govinda was admitted to the hospital last month after accidentally shooting himself. On October 1, the actor was checking a revolver at home when he accidentally shot his foot. He is currently at home and has been advised to rest. Due to his recuperation, the star could not celebrate Diwali with his family and friends. In a recent conversation with the media, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, provided a health update. She said, “Sir ekdam thik hai. Unko rest karne bola hai, isliye iss saal Diwali wo nahi mana rahe. (Sir is doing well. He has been advised to take a rest, which is why he isn't celebrating Diwali this year),” as quoted by News18.

She added, “Toh sirf main bacchon ke saath Diwali mana rahi hun (I am celebrating Diwali with my kids)." The report also noted that Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, shared with the media outside a party that the actor's stitches have been taken out and he is on the mend. He even joked that his father would be back to dancing in just a few weeks.

Earlier, when Govinda was hospitalised, he gave an update on his health by releasing an audio clip. The actor could be heard saying, “Namahskaar, pranaam, Main Hoon Govinda. Aap sab logon ka aashirwaad aur maa Baap ka aashirwaad hai aur Guru ki Krupa ke wajah se. Mujhe jo goli lagi thi, who nikaal di gayee hai. Main dhanyawad deta hoon yahaan ke doctor kaa. Aadarniya doctor Agarwaal ji kaa aur aap sab logon ki praartahana jo hai. Aap logon ka dhanyawaad. (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers).” Govinda was discharged from the hospital on October 4.

In terms of work, Govinda was last seen in a double role in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. He played the role of Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh.