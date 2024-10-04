Govinda Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Bullet Injury

Actor Govinda got injured and was hospitalised due to a gunshot wound on Tuesday morning. Recently, the actor got discharged from the hospital. He was pictured exiting the hospital. A day ago, his wife Sunita Ahuja shared the actor's health update. Speaking to the media stationed outside the hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, she shared that Govinda is on the mend and will soon be discharged.

She shared, “With everyone's blessings, with the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. We are praying for him everywhere. He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don't panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much."

ICYDK, the incident reportedly occurred when Govinda misfired his gun while cleaning his closet early Tuesday morning, injuring his foot. Several media reports stated that a small part of the gun's lock was broken, which led to the accidental discharge. At the time of the incident, six bullets were loaded in the gun, and one misfired into his foot.

Sunita was in Kolkata when the accident happened. Doctors successfully removed the bullet from his leg and stated that he would be under observation for a while before being discharged.