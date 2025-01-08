<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Gurucharan Singh Hospitalised: "Condition Is Very Bad"

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video from his hospital bed.

In the clip, Gurucharan Singh can be heard saying, “Haalat bahut zada kharab ho gayi hai. Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj ji de Gurpurab dia lakh-lakh vadaiaa. Apa late is karke ho gaye, tuhade naal jaldi share krange. Haalat dekho. [The situation is bad. Wishing everyone on the occasion of the Gurpurab of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj Ji. I am late with my wish because of my condition.]”

The actor continued, “Chalo, rab rakha. Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj ji de Gurpurab dia lakh-lakh crore-crore vadaiya. [Anyways, may God protect you. Endless blessings and congratulations on the Gurpurab of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj Ji.]”

In his caption, Gurucharan Singh wrote, “Dhan dhan saheb Siri Guru Gobind Singh Saheb Maharaj ji de Gurpurab diya lakh lakh crore crore wadhaiya ji. Kal Gurpurab te guru saheb ji ne mainu nava jeewan bakshia, guru saheb ji nu unlimited infinite times dhanvaad ji te app saaria nu jinna de guru saheb ji di kirpa sadke ajj aap ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namahkaar te dhanvaad. [Endless blessings and congratulations on the Gurpurab of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj Ji. Yesterday, in Gurpurab, Guru Sahib granted me a new life. I thank Guru Sahib infinite times, and I express my gratitude to all of you who, through Guru Sahib's grace, are witnessing me alive today. I bow to all of you from the heart and thank you.]”

The actor added, “Thank you to everyone. Rab rakha g te waheguru g mehar karan g. Waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguru ji ki fateh g. [ Thank you to everyone. May God protect you, and may Waheguru bless you. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.]”

Gurucharan Singh, who portrayed Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was replaced from the sitcom in 2012. According to the actor, the makers replaced him without informing him in advance. Click here to read in detail.