<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>'s Sodhi AKA Gurucharan Singh's Big Reveal: "The Makers Replaced Me Without Informing"

Actor Gurucharan Singh became a household name after playing Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor's comic timing was much loved by fans. Did you know Gurucharan Singh was replaced by the makers without any prior notice? Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “Taraak Mehta is like my family because if I didn't consider them as family, I would have said a lot of things about them which I didn't. In 2012, they replaced me, I didn't leave the show.”

Gurucharan Singh also spoke about the contract negotiation with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. He added, “There was some conversation about contract and agreement going on at that time. They didn't even tell me that they were going to replace me. I was in Delhi and I was sitting with my family members and we were watching Taarak Mehta. And in that episode, Dharam paaji had a cameo for a film promotion or something. I said ‘wow, Dharam paaji is here' and in that episode, they introduced the new Sodhi. I was shocked when I saw that. I was watching it with my parents and they were just as shocked.”

Gurucharan Singh also added that the audience was not happy with the change. “They [makers] were under a lot of pressure after they replaced me. Even I was getting so much pressure from the audience. When I would go to the gym, people would say ‘Why have you left? This is not fun you should go back' and they would say this angrily. People would scold me like you scold your family members. I said ‘it's not up to me, it's up to the bosses',” he said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Sony SAB. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.