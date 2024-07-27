What Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta Posted After Kush Shah's Exit From <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>

For fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there's some sad news. Kush Shah, popular for his role as Goli, is leaving the show. As Kush bid farewell to TMKOC, his co-star Dilip Joshi shared a humorous throwback clip from the sitcom on his Instagram Stories. In the video, Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) is seen pinching a young Goli (Kush Shah). Along with the post, Dilip wrote, “This pinch is for leaving us. But jokes apart I have enjoyed every scene I've done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki 'Goli' now!"

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also got emotional about Kush Shah's exit. She expressed her sadness for not being able to attend Kush's farewell party. On her Instagram Stories, Munmun shared a video of the farewell event and wrote, “Kushiii, I am teary-eyed writing this but bro I miss you. We all do and will always will. My ragging and trolling partner. You are immensely talented and we are already proud of who you are and your journey. I wish I was a part of this farewell journey. Will miss our fun banter terribly. It's no fun without you. But it's New York baby. Hell yeah. All the very best. Will see you in NYC soon.”

On Friday, the makers dropped a video on YouTube where the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and crew joined Kush Shah's farewell party. The actor also cut a cake at the event. Take a look at the video here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Sony SAB. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.