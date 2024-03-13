Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Got Engaged In Vadodara: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: munmun)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged, a source close to the couple told News18. Munmun, who played the role of Babita and Raj who featured as Dilip Joshi's son Tappu in the popular sitcom, exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their respective families, the source to9ld News18. Talking about the ceremony, the source noted, "The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj's families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.” “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

Earlier, Munmun and Raj had given their individual reactions on Instagram, when their dating rumours surfaced in 2021. Raj wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Munmun shut down trolls who commented on her personal life. Her Instagram post read as, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”

Raj, 27, announced his departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in December 2022.