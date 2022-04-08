Munmun Dutta Meets Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary's Daughter: 'Couldn't Be Any More Emotional'

Munmun meets Debina and Gurmeet's daughter (Courtesy: mmoonstar)

On Thursday, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta met Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's newborn daughter. Sharing photos with Debina, Gurmeet, and their daughter, Munmun wrote, "And I finally met this little angel last night. My besties are parents and I couldn't be any more emotional. My heart is full. What a beautiful journey of @debinabon and @guruchoudhary, my most favourite couple. Can't wait to shower this little angel with kisses, hugs, and squeezes each time I meet her. My dearest, cutest little Pablo can't hold his excitement either. He always wants to play with the little one. And I can't get enough of Pablo's sloppy kisses. I love them all so much."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on April 4.

On April 4, announcing the arrival of their daughter, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had written, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

Debina Bonnerjee was discharged from the hospital on April 6 and she had shared a photo with Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughter and had captioned it as "Minutes before stepping into our world with a little miracle Who has already become the centre of our Universe. Thank you for all the love that is pouring in. Gratitude. Debina and Gurmeet #homecoming."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011. On the work front, Debina was last seen in Chidiya Ghar.