Fit At 40: Gurmeet Choudhary Shares The Secret Behind His Toned Body

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently revealed the secret behind his fitness. The 40-year-old actor's perfect physique is quite an inspiration for many. Gurmeet has talked about his the importance of eating healthy and exercising on social media several times. He often motivates fans to stay consistent on their fitness journey via Instagram posts. "Monday Motivation? For me, every day is a challenge and a source of motivation. Stay motivated, stay disciplined, and remember: consistency is the ultimate key," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I haven't had roti, rice, sugar and bread in 1.5 years," says Gurmeet.

Recently, Gurmeet spoke about his strict diet and workout regimen on Bharti Singh's podcast. Read on to know all the details he shared.

"It's tough! I haven't had roti, rice, sugar and bread in 1.5 years. I have been eating the same kind of food for the last 1.5 years which is only boiled food. It has no taste. But now I have started finding it tasty. It is not easy at all. It is more challenging because I am a big foodie; I absolutely love food."

Further, he explains how the body adapts to the routine and diet you follow. "Now, if I eat something unhealthy or overeat, it does not suit my body at all."

Gurmeet also mentioned that he is fitter today than he was in his 20s. He also highlighted the importance of eating right. "Diet plays a very crucial role. What you eat not only affects your fitness but your thoughts too."

In another post, Gurmeet urged his fans to make healthier choices. He posted a picture of himself holding a steel tiffin. "Plastic tiffin boxes? Not anymore! I've made the switch to steel tiffin boxes," he wrote.

