<i>Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein</i> Season 2 Trailer: Gurmeet Choudhary Joins Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, And Anchal Singh In Netflix's Thrilling Crime Drama

After a two-year break, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is back with its highly anticipated second season. On Wednesday, the makers released a thrilling trailer that promises even more drama, action and suspense than before. The two-minute video picks up right where the first season left off, with the shocking abduction of Purva (played by Anchal Singh). Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh reprise their roles, while Gurmeet Choudhary joins the cast as Purva's friend, Guru. The trailer begins with Purva's being kidnapped and driven to a mysterious location. Meanwhile, Vikrant (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) grapples with the consequences of his toxic relationship with Purva. He believes that with her gone, he can finally be with his true love, Shikha (played by Shweta Tripathi). When the kidnapper demands a ₹100 crore ransom, Vikrant coldly declares, "Vo vaapis aa gayi to sab khatam. Usey marna hoga. [If she comes back, it is over. She has to be killed.]”

Guru is seen stepping up to fight for Purva, while Vikrant struggles with his conscience. He admits, "Maarne hum Purva ko nikle the. Par ab marna hamara tayy tha. [I set out to kill Purva, but now it is my turn to die]” The trailer ends with intense action scenes and Vikrant acknowledging that, despite planning everything against Purva, he is now lost and unsure of his next move.

The makers dropped the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Gurmeet Choudhary return in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein! A tale of three hearts bound by fate—witness Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha's lives collide, with Guru's entry raising the stakes. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 arrives on 22 November, only on Netflix!”

Written and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 will be released on Netflix on November 22. The show has been produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta.