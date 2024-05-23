Gurmeet Choudhary Had To Give Up This Snack For These Ab-Tastic Results

Gurmeet shared this image. (courtesy: GurmeetChoudhary)

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who rose to national fame with his role as Lord Rama in Ramayan [2008], continues to be one of the most successful names in Indian television. His latest Instagram upload is proof of his dedication to his craft and work. The actor dropped a shirtless image of himself, flaunting his well-toned abs and physique. But it is the confession in his caption that has left us impressed. The actor shared that to maintain his fitness levels for his various projects, not only does he exercise religiously but he has not eaten a samosa, which he self-admittedly loves, in 14 years. Yes, you read that right. In his caption, he wrote: “It's been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That's the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet. Stay focused, stay committed!”

Needless to say, fans of the actor have flooded the comments section with compliments.

A few days ago, Gurmeet Choudhary shared another set of images of him working out and said, “Transforming dedication into a masterpiece: Our body, our temple. Every chiselled muscle, every defined line, every ounce of strength—it's a testament to dedication and consistency. Our bodies are not just vessels; they're temples we sculpt with every rep, every meal, every choice. It's not about perfection; it's about progress. Embrace the journey, honour the process, and watch as your temple transforms into a masterpiece.”

Sharing another video of him working out, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, “There's something magical about hitting the weights at 4 AM. It's not just a workout, it's a ritual. Setting the tone for the day, one rep at a time.”

Gurmeet Choudhary is known for his work in projects such as Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Khamoshiyan, and Paltan, among others.