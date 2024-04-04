Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee's Daughter Lianna Turns 2-Year-Old. See Birthday Pics

Debina shared this image. (courtesy: DebinaBonnerjee)

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's elder daughter Lianna turned two on April 3 and the family had a fun-filled time celebrating her birthday. A day after Lianna's birthday, Debina shared inside glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Gurmeet, Debina, Lianna and her younger sister Divisha can be seen having a gala time in a swimming pool. Lianna can be seen having a fun time with a rabbit in one picture. The album features glimpses of the birthday cakes, the cake cutting ceremony and a few famjam pictures. There's a couple picture of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in which they can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Sharing the pictures, Debina wrote, "03/04/2024 My Lianna Day, looked like this #birthdayphotodump." Take a look:

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in November 2022. In an Instagram post, the couple revealed that they have named their younger daughter Divisha. "Our magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," read the caption on their post. Take a look:

Last April, the couple celebrated Lianna's first birthday in a grand way. Treating her Instafam to the pictures of Lianna in a cute dress and matching hairband, her mother Debina wrote, "And like that she turns 1. Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment." Take a look:

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram. Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.