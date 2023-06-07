Debina Bonnerjee's Reply To Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her: 'You Were Rude But I Am...'

Debina Bonnerjee shared this image. (courtesy: debinabon)

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed her two daughters Lianna and Divisha with husband Gurmeet Choudhary last year, called out trolls who body-shamed her post-pregnancy. In her latest vlog, Debina revealed she was trolled for gaining weight after the birth of her daughters and slammed those who had criticised her, saying that she “had reasons to put on weight.” The actress was sharing details about her younger daughter Divisha's ear piercing when she referred to her yellow traditional outfit and said: “Lockdown se pehle hum log gaye the Gir (a national park in Gujarat), ye tab lia. Just lockdown se pehle, in 2020. Ye dress mera kaafi favourite tha lekin mujhe fit hi nahi ho raha tha (I got this dress before the lockdown when we went to Gir. After that, this was my favourite dress but I couldn't fit it).”

“Thanks to all your comments jo aap roz hamesha likhte rehte ‘ye kapde aap pe suit nahi kar rahe' ‘aap moti ho, moti ho, moti ho' (because of your comments like ‘this outfit doesn't look good on you' or ‘you are fat'). Aap kya mujhe discourage kar rahe ho? Nahi. Har ek cheez ka achi cheez dhundh lena chahiye (Do you think you are discouraging me? No, I have found a silver lining in this),” she added.

Debina Bonnerjee said that getting fat wasn't a result of a carefree lifestyle but she had reasons. Now, she has also started following a diet and working out. She said in the video: “Mujhe pata hai ki maine isliye weight put on nahi kia ki mai khushi se khai pi masti kari, I had reasons to put on weight. And definitely, thoda sa rude the aap log and rude hai lekin I am loving the fact that I am working towards it and jaisa maine kaha tha, May 22 se mera diet start ho gya hai aur workout bhi start ho gaya hai. So, I have lost weight. (I know I did not gain weight because I sat idle and just ate without doing much. I had reasons to put on weight. And you were rude. But I am loving the fact that I am working towards it. My diet started on May 22 and I have also begun working out. So, I have lost weight).”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, Lianna, on April 3 last year. In November, they became parents to Divisha.