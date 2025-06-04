Gurmeet Choudhary's Wake-Up Call After Shocking Theft: "Always Verify Anyone Who Enters Your Home"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A theft occurred at actor Gurmeet Choudhary's residence on Tuesday night. The actor reported that a worker had stolen valuables from his home. Gurmeet confirmed that no family members were harmed during the incident.

A shocking theft took place at Gurmeet Choudhary's residence on Tuesday night. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor shared that a “worker” had stolen some belongings from his home.

Gurmeet confirmed that no family members were harmed during the incident. He also mentioned that, because he had thoroughly verified the individual before hiring, he was able to recover most of the stolen items.

What's Happening

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram to update his well-wishers that a house worker had stolen valuables from his place and ran away.

He assured that most of the things have been recovered as he had done a background check before hiring.

The actor wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly.”

“I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe,” he added.

Sharing a “strong reminder” for his followers, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, “Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”

Instagram/Gurmeet Choudhary

Debinna Bonnerjee's Reaction

Gurmeet Choudhary's wife, actress Debinna Bonnerjee, reshared his note on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the post with two folded hands emojis.

Instagram/Debina Bonnerjee

About Gurmeet Choudhary And Debinna Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The lovebirds later had a traditional Bengali wedding in 2021.

Gurmeet and Debinna are proud parents to two daughters – Lianna and Divisha – who were both born in 2022. Lianna was born on April 3, 2022, and Divisha was born on November 11, 2022

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame playing Sita and Ram in Anand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, which aired from 2008 to 2009. Debinna is also well known for her roles in popular television shows like Yam Hain Hum, Dr. Madhumati On Duty and Santoshi Maa. On the other hand, Gurmeet made a mark with his performances in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara.

In A Nutshell

