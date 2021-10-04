Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary 'Finally' Have A Bengali Wedding, 10 Years After They Got Married

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina from their Bengali wedding (courtesy guruchoudhary)

Looks like star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary finally had the wedding of their dreams recently - they shared snippets from the Bengali wedding on Instagram. On Monday, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary surprised their fans and followers with photos from their Bengali wedding with similar one word captions: "Finally." It is said that Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary always wanted to have a wedding as per Bengali rituals since their first wedding. The couple, who fell in love while participating in the show Mr And Mrs Bollywood, got married at a private ceremony in 2011. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's Bengali wedding took place in Kolkata, the actress' hometown.

In the photos shared by Debina and Gurmeet, the couple are dressed in traditional Bengali wedding attire - Debina was the perfect Bengali bride in a red benarasi while Gurmeet complemented her in a kurta-dhoti combo. In one of the photos shared by the couple, Debina and Gurmeet can be seen sneaking in a loved up moment at the wedding. In the comments section, Mouni Roy showered the couple with congratulatory messages and a bunch of red hearts.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary also indulged in a photoshoot at what appears to be Kolkata's Princep Ghat area:

In terms of work, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were cast as Sita and Ram on Anand Sagar's television show Ramayan, which ran between 2008 and 2009. Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in shows such as Yam Hain Hum Dr. Madhumati On Duty and Santoshi Maa. Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary featured in shows such as Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.