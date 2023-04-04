Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Celebrated Daughter Lianna's First Birthday Like this

Debina Bonnerjee shared this image.(courtesy: debinabon)

Television stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's first-born turned one and the parents cannot contain their happiness. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna last year, celebrated her birthday in a grand unicorn themed party, in attendance of friends and family. On the happy occasion, the couple shared some lovely pictures and videos from the celebration. Treating her Instafam with the endearing pictures of Lianna in a cute dress and matching hairband, her mother Debina wrote, "And like that she turns 1. Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment."

Take a look at Debina's heartfelt post:

The couple also shared a video on their timeline from the birthday event. In the video we can see baby Lianna attempting to walk while holding onto the fingers of her parents. She is dressed in frock with ruffles. Adding to the cuteness quotient is also Lianna's younger sister Divisha.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Last month, Debina Bonnerjee was down with with Influenza B virus. She shared an update on her health in her latest Instagram story on Tuesday night. The actress revealed in her Instagram story that her symptoms include fever and cough. Debina, a mother of two, mentioned in her Instagram story that she "staying away" from her kids. Sharing a picture of her medical report, Debina wrote in the caption: "So got Influenza B virus. Well hang on Mama. Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom - fever and cough."

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April last year. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in November last year. In an Instagram post earlier this year, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Divisha. "Our magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," read the caption on their post.

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram. After few years of dating, Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.