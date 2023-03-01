Actor Debina Bonnerjee, Infected With Influenza B Virus, Writes, 'Staying Away From My Babies'

Debina Bonnerjee shared this image. (courtesy: debinabon)

TV star Debina Bonnerjee, infected with Influenza B virus, shared an update on her health in her latest Instagram story on Tuesday night. The actress revealed in her Instagram story that her symptoms include fever and cough. Debina, a mother of two, mentioned in her Instagram story that she "staying away" from her kids. Sharing a picture of her medical report, Debina wrote in the caption: "So got Influenza B virus. Well hang on Mama. Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom - fever and cough."

Here's a screenshot of Debina Bonnerjee's Instagram story:

A screenshot of Debina Bonnerjee's Instagram story.

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April last year. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter in November last year. In an Instagram post earlier this year, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Divisha. "Our magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," read the caption on their post.

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram. After few years of dating, Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6. The couple welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April last year.

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in shows such as Yam Hain Hum, Dr Madhumati On Duty, Nadaniyaan, Laal Ishq, Tenali Rama, Chidiya Ghar and Vish: A Poisonous Story, to name a few.