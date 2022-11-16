How Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Welcomed Their 'Miracle' Daughter Home - See Inside

Debina Bonnerjee shared this picture. (courtesy: debinabon)

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who welcomed a baby girl on November 11, have brought their second daughter home. On Instagram, Debina offered sneak peeks of the decor of their house. In the first picture, we can see pink and white balloons and two giant balloons with "It's a girl" written on them and in the background "welcome baby" is written. Sharing the photo, Debina captioned it as "Home coming with my little miracle." Next is a photo of her elder daughter Lianna, whom the couple welcomed earlier this year in April. In the post, she wrote, "Oh my my baby."



On November 11, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their daughter. In the post, they informed their fans that she was born sooner than due. Sharing a photo from a maternity shoot, the couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."



A few months ago, Debina and Gurmeet, in a joint post announced the pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing...coming soon to complete us." Check out the post below:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love on the sets of Ramayan and got married in 2011 after dating for several years. They welcomed their first daughter this year in April.