It's A Baby Girl For Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Chaudhary

It's a girl! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary, on Friday, welcomed their second baby, a daughter, sooner than due. The couple, in an identical post, shared the news on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing a picture from their maternity shoot, the couple on their Instagram wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." The couple's post was soon flooded with congratulatory comments from their Instafam.

Comedian Bharti Singh also commented on the couple's post and wrote, "yahooooooooo congratulations. Baby girl cahiye mujhe bhi."



A few months ago, the couple had announced their second pregnancy by sharing an adorable post on their social media handle.



Debina Bonnerjee shared many pictures from her maternity shoot.



The couple also shared many family pictures, which also featured their daughter Lianna.



Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love on the sets of their 2008 television series Ramayan. The actors played the role of Lord Ram and Sita respectively. The couple got married in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April this year.

The couple have also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye.

Gurmeet also featured in the Bollywood film Khamoshiyan and later featured in the film Wajah Tum Ho.