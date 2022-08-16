Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy

Debina and Gurmeet with daughter. (courtesy: debinabon)

Celeb couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy in an adorable post on Tuesday. Gurmeet posted a picture with wife Debina and daughter Lianna. Sharing identical posts on their respective social media accounts on Tuesday, Gurmeet and Debina captioned the post: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...This is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us." The post was accompanied by the hashtags #babyno2, #mommieagain, #ontheway, #pregnancydiaries and #daddyagain. The comments section of the post was flooded with greetings from friends of the couple from the TV industry. Rashami Desai wrote: "Wow Congratulations." Anita Hassanandani added, "What fun! Congratulations." Yuvika Chaudhary, Tina Dutta and other TV stars too wished the couple.

See the post shared by the couple here:

The couple welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April this year. The couple often share their daughter's photos on their respective social media handles. On Independence Day, Debina shared this post and she wrote: "Happy 75 years of Independence Day. This celebration is special from all ways. My LiPao is too small to understand how special and a proud day this is for all of us but as we all learned over the years she too shall understand it's a proud feeling to be an Indian."

Debina shared this post and she wrote: "I can keep looking at your face...And you are already looking at the camera...My little tweety bird."

.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first met on the sets of their 2008 television series Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina co-starred as Sita. After few years of dating, Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.

Gurmeet has also been a part of shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah, while Debina played the antagonist in the TV show Santoshi Maa. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan and later starred in Wajah Tum Ho.