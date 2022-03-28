Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Went 'Upside Down For A Cool Photo.' See Headstand Pic

Debina doing a headstand (Courtesy: debinabon)

Highlights Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her first child

She recently did a headstand and shared her experience

Gurmeet Choudhary was taking care of Debina

Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her first child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary, recently did a headstand. She shared a photo and along with it, she also wrote her experience. She started her caption by writing, "When life turns you upside down... simply adjust your view. "Also, to be noted, I had a strong inversion practice before I was pregnant. I didn't get knocked up and then thought, 'Hey, going upside down would be a cool photo." Also....(mama's intuition always always trumps any other "rule." If it doesn't feel right, don't do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down.... continued for as long as I felt it's a good idea."

Debina also shared that she got a "go ahead" from an experienced yoga teacher. "Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here * Enlisted the help of my strong partner with his eyes glued on me an alert (also a go-ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary," concluded Debina.

Debina Bonnerjee is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

A few days back, Debina Bonnerjee had a traditional baby shower. For the baby shower, Debina had worn a red Indian outfit and looked stunning. Talking about the baby shower, Debina had written, ""Saadh" or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves. "Baby shower " in western country and "godh bharayi" in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn't particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so, all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely up to myself as I already feel a company Sending you all wishes."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011 and now, they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in Chidya Ghar seven years ago.