Seeing Gurmeet Choudhary Helping Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Will Melt Your Heart

Gurmeet and Debina's latest video (Courtesy: debinabon)

Highlights Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child

Gurmeet recently helped Debina

"This journey has got the two of us even more closer," wrote Debina

What is the sweetest thing you have done for your wife? Well, Gurmeet Choudhary's gesture for his wife Debina Bonnerjee, who is pregnant, will motivate you to do something. Debina shared a video online and Gurmeet can be seen helping his wife in wearing shoes. The mom-to-be wrote a sweet note and it reads, "When I count my blessings. I count you infinity times. This journey has got the two of us even more closer.. We are not just a to be parents or a beautiful couple we know at times like this we always choose to be each-others Bestfriend's first and that makes our journey even more brighter, better and successful.. To sustain any relationship be each others friend first and the rest will take its place in the most beautiful manner- Just a happy note from a pregnant woman who feels a lot these days. @guruchoudhary."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011 and they are now expecting their first child.

Check out the video below:

Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated his birthday on February 22 and Debina Bonnerjee wished him by writing, "Happy happy happiest till eternity to another me, mine and my everything. When it comes to you my words fail to match my feelings. And I don't need words to express."

Gurmeet thanked Debina and wrote, "It couldn't hv been more memorable than this beautiful beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife....How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon."

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in Zee5's The Wife.