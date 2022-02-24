Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee's 'Surprise Birthday' For Gurmeet Choudhary Turned Into A Babymoon

Debina and Gurmeet are in Goa (Courtesy: debinabon)

Gurmeet Choudhary, who turned a year older on February 22, is in Goa with Debina Bonnerjee. They are expecting their first child and the mom-to-be shared a video with snippets from Gurmeet's birthday celebration and captioned it as "Wanted to curate a surprise bday for hubby....Turned out to be a #babymoon." She also thanked the hotel for making her feel safe and wrote, "Thankuuuu @planethollywoodgoa for making me feel so safe and providing the romantic atmosphere." The video has glimpses of Gurmeet and Debina's romantic dinner date, cake cutting, and poolside sessions.

Check out Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's latest video:

Gurmeet thanked Debina and shared photos from the birthday celebration. He captioned the post as "It couldn't hv been more memorable than this beautiful beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife....How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon."

On Gurmeet's birthday, Debina had wished him by sharing a sweet note that had read, "Happy happy happiest till eternity to another me, mine and my everything. When it comes to you my words fail to match my feelings. And I don't need words to express."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011 and on February 9, they announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing a photo, Debina and Gurmeet had written, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina."

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in Zee5's The Wife.