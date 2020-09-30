Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Test Positive For COVID-19

Debina Bonnerjee with Gurmeet. (courtesy debinabon)

Highlights Gurmeet recently wrapped the shooting of his film 'The Wife'

The couple are in isolation at home

"Thank you all for your love and support," tweeted Gurmeet

TV star Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, both the actors announced on their respective social media accounts that they have contracted the virus and added they are in isolation at home. On Twitter, Gurmeet wrote this, "My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support." Gurmeet Choudhary had recently shared a video from the last day of the shoot for his film The Wife.

Read Gurmeet's post here:

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Debina wrote in her statement, "My husband Gurmeet and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing much better and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Please pray for our speedy recovery. Thank you all for your love and support."

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first met on the sets of their 2008 television series Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina co-starred as Sita. After few years of dating, Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.

Gurmeet has also been a part of shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah, while Debina played the antagonist in the TV show Santoshi Maa. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan and later starred in Wajah Tum Ho.