Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee's Fitness Guide For Lockdown

TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared super cool videos on their respective social media accounts on Friday. In the video, the couple shared a way of staying fit during the lockdown. In the video, Debina dressed in a saree, can be dancing along with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Sharing their video on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote: "Dance is the best form of fitness and I am loving it these days." He tagged Rashami Desai, comedian Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Himansh Kholi and other TV celebrities to take the challenge. Gurmeet added, "I challenge you take the Toosie Slide Challenge. It looks easy but is not so easy to pull off, let's see if you can do this."

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-day lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 25, this year. Keeping into consideration, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Gurmeet and Debina first met on the sets of their 2008 television series Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina co-starred as Sita. After few years of courtship, Gurmeet and Debina married in a private ceremony in 2011.

Gurmeet has also appeared in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah while Debina played the antagonist in Santoshi Maa. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan and later starred in Wajah Tum Ho. The couple together featured in the TV shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.