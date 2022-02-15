Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Dance To The Kacha Badam Trend On Their Wedding Anniversary

Debina Bonnerjee posted this. (Image courtesy: debinabon)

On Monday, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by dancing to the viral social media dance trend, Kacha Badam. Gurmeet shared that "they have danced through thick and thin, holding each other's hands." In the video, the couple can be seen wearing matching outfits while Debina shows off her baby bump as she dances to the track. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared the video on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing the post, Debina wrote: "Happyyyyy anniversary to us. We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other's hands.....what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness, than this cute trending dance reel@guruchoudhary," along with hashtags like #happyanniversary #anniversary #dance #reels #trending #gurbina #matching and #kachabadam.

Recently, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their pregnancy. She shared a post where she showed off her baby bump in a black dress. Gurmeet can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and joggers. Sharing the photo, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote: "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings," along with hashtags like #parentstobe and #gurbina."

The couple met on the sets of the show Ramayan where Gurmeet Choudhary played the character of Lord Ram, and Debina Bonnerjee played the role of Sita. Gurmeet and Debina got married in a closed ceremony on February 2011.

The couple featured in many daily soaps and reality shows. Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut and also worked in web series. He was last seen in The Wife. His upcoming projects include Wajah Tum Ho, Paltan, among more. Gurmeet was recently seen in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's song Tumse Pyaar Karke.