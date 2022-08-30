Mom-To Be Debina Bonnerjee's 'Easy-Breezy' Workout Session

Debina in a still from the video. (courtesy: debinabon)

Ramayan actor Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her second child with husband Gurmeet Chaudhary, shared a video from her maternity workout session on Tuesday afternoon. The actress described the workout routine as "easy breezy" in her caption and she wrote: "A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor Vinti Maheshwari. These days I'm all about a healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people. Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out."

See Debina's post here:

Debina and her husband Gurmeet announced their pregnancy earlier this month. The couple posted a picture with their daughter Lianna and they captioned it: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us." They added the hashtags #babyno2, #mommieagain , #ontheway, #pregnancydiaries and #daddyagain to their post.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's love story began on the sets of the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina co-starred as Sita. After few years of dating, Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple also participated in the TV reality shows Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6. he couple welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April this year.

Gurmeet has starred in TV shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah, while Debina played the antagonist in the TV show Santoshi Maa. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan and later starred in Wajah Tum Ho.