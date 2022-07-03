Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Share First Pic Of Daughter Lianna. See Adorable Post

First picture of Debina and Gurmeet's daughter. (courtesy: debinabon)

TV stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have treated their Insta fams with an adorable picture of their daughter Lianna Choudhary. Sharing the first glimpse of their three-month-old daughter, Debina wrote, "Introducing lianna... our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face." In the image, Debina and Gurmeet are holding and planting a kiss on their daughter's forehead while the baby looks into the camera. The couple welcomed their daughter on April 3 this year.

Soon after Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Awwwww," followed by heart emoticons. Kishwer Merchant commented, "cuteness," and Mahhi Vij wrote, "Cuteeee".

Here have a look:



Announcing the birth of their child, the couple shared a video on their respective Instagram profiles and captioned it as, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina." Check out the post below:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in February 2011. The couple rose to fame after playing the lead characters of Ram and Sita in the mythological show Ramayan and fell in love during the show.

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Khamoshiyan, co-starring Ali Fazal and Sapna Pabbi.