TV Stars Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Are COVID-Free Now. Read His Post

Debina Bonnerjee shared this photo. (Image courtesy: debinabon )

Highlights Gurmeet Choudhary posted a photo of himself and his pet dog

The text on his picture read: "Virus free and reunited"

Gurmeet and Debina tested positive for the virus on September 30

TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, have recovered from the virus now, the actor announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Gurmeet Choudhary posted a photo of himself and his pet pooch and shared that they both have tested negative for the virus. The text on his picture read: "Virus free and reunited." Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: "Today, my wife Debina and I have tested COVID negative! Thanks to almighty god and my fans who prayed for my recovery. Guys please don't take COVID-19 lightly, please take care of yourself and your elders! Always wear mask and take proper precautions."

In his post, Gurmeet Choudhary also gave a shout out to healthcare workers and added: "A huge thank you to BMC who called checked and suggested help in every step and 5-6 times daily. Also, I would like to thank my doctor Sameer Varma who fought with us and helped us throughout. It was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines and suggestions but also mental strength and support! And a special thanks to Dr Gautam Bhansali. Doctors are the real heroes in this pandemic! Thank you once again."

Read his post here

Gurmeet and Debina tested positive for the virus on September 30. Sharing their coronavirus diagnosis, he wrote: "My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support."

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are best-known for playing the roles of Lord Rama and Sita, respectively, in the TV series Ramayan. The duo have participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6.

The couple, after dating for a few years, got married in a private ceremony in 2011.