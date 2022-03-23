Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee Enters 3rd Trimester With 'Swollen Feet And A Nagging Shadow Of Fear'

Debina Bonnerjee enters the third trimester (Courtesy: debinabon)

Debina Bonnerjee, who announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this year, has entered her third trimester. Today, she has shared a monochrome photo of herself, showing her baby bump. Debina is dressed in a white body-hugging dress. The mom-to-be captioned the photo as "Standing in the 3rd trimester ... with a swollen feet ... many toilets run... constipated... leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh... reminds me that I am pregnant... reminds me that this is real. ... after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling... of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement...."

Debina Bonnerjee also shared her worries and wrote, "Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there a heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?"

"I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may... I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby," concluded Debina.

Debina Bonnerjee is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary. They got married in 2011 and are now expecting their first child. They met on the sets of their show Ramayan and fell in love.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in Chidiya Ghar seven years ago. She has been working on short films with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary.