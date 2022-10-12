Karwa Chauth 2022: Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee And Daughter Lianna Are 'Getting Ready' For The Festival

Debina Bonnerjee shared this picture. (courtesy: debinabon)

Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, shared pictures of her mehendi ahead of Karwa Chauth on Instagram. The actress also shared a picture of her daughter Lianna Choudhary looking adorable in a red and white co-ord set. In the images, Debin looks beautiful in a traditional blue outfit, offering a closer glimpse of her mehendi. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Mehendi, Vibe, Prep. All set for Karwa Chauth tomorrow". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "God bless you," while another wrote, "Cute mehendi design."

Sharing a picture with her daughter Lianna, she wrote, "We are getting ready for #kiarwachauth #motherdaughter" Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Debina shared a video on her Instagram handle dedicated to her husband, Gurmeet. In the video, husband-wife are twinning in black outfits - Debina is showing off her baby bump in a black bodycon gown while Gurmeet looks handsome in a formal outfit. Sharing the video, she wrote, "When I first saw you ... you took my breath away You still do everyday #mylife in a nutshell."

Debina often shares adorable pictures and videos of her daughter on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she shared pictures of her daughter dressed in a white top and multi-coloured skirt. In the caption, she wrote, "My little rainbow."

Gurmeet and Debina got married in a private ceremony in 2011 after dating for several years and welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna in April this year.