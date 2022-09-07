Watch: Parents-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Dance To Zoo Zoo Zoobie

A still from Debina Bonnerjee's video. (courtesy: debinabon)

Parents-to-be Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who are expecting their second baby, danced to Zoo Zoo Zoobie song. On Wednesday, the couple shared an identical video on their Instagram handle. In the video, Debina can be seen dancing with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "Together we always create magic" with hashtags Dance, Reels, Trending, Wednesday, Together, Magic, Gurmeet Debina, Love Dance, and Love. The couple could be seen in a casual outfit. The couple's post was soon flooded with many hearts and fire emojis by their fans in its comments section.

Check out their dance here:

A day ago, Debina shared two more posts, wearing the same outfit as in the video. Debina, who can be seen wearing a peach colour dress, captioned her post, "Life is as peachy as you make it!" While her other post's caption read, "I got 99 problems but a bad angle isn't one."

Check out her posts:

Debina and Gurmeet announced their pregnancy in August in an adorable post. The couple, in an identical post, shared a picture of themselves with their daughter Lianna on Instagram. Their caption read, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...This is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us." The post was accompanied by the hashtags #babyno2, #mommieagain, #ontheway, #pregnancydiaries, and #daddyagain.

See post:

Debina often shares posts with her husband Gurmeet and daughter Lianna.

Check out a few posts of her:

Gurmeet Choudhry and Debina Bonnerjee married in 2011. They welcomed their first child, Lianna in April this year. The couple met on the sets of Ramayan, where they played the lead - Ram and Sita - in 2018.