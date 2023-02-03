World, Meet Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary's Daughter Divisha

Debina Bonnnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second daughter Divisha in November, last year. Now, the couple has shared some adorable images of their daughter. The pictures feature Divisha in a pale pink dress, and Gurumeet and Debina looking lovely in blue-purple ensembles. While the first image is of Divisha with her parents, the second post also includes the couple's elder daughter Lianna. Sharing the images, the couple wrote, “Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes and blessings always. #myfamily.” They added a bunch of heart emojis to the post. Fans of the actors have flooded the comments section congratulating the new parents and praising the beautiful pictures.

On November 11, 2022, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their daughter. They added that Divisha was born before the due date

The couple wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

A few weeks ago, Debina Bonnerjee shared a video of her sipping on water but mimicking the attitude of her baby daughters. She wrote, “Everyday is a learning experience with your baby … and each baby is so unique. And all you mamas are doing a great job … this video is to entertain you mamas as I know a considerable time goes into observing our babies from close and you wud agree to this .” The video contains the text: “If I drink like my baby nurses.”



Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee got married in 2011. They played the lead roles in Ramayan and began dating while working on the project.