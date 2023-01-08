Debina Bonnerjee Is 'Living Each Moment' With Daughter Lianna. See Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: debina)

Debina Bonnerjee is currently busy with her little munchkins. Right from spending time with her little ones to making memories for a lifetime, she is doing it all. Her latest video on Instagram screams love from miles away. Debina has shared a video from her beach diaries featuring herself along with her elder daughter Lianna. Here, Debina is seen playing with her little one at the beach. The text on the video read, “Appreciating and living each moment… And not letting it just pass by…” For the caption, Debina wrote, “Enjoying and exploring afresh by being present in the moment.. if time could stand still.”

Previously, Debina Bonnerjee and her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared a super cute post on Instagram revealing the name of their second daughter “Divisha.” In the picture, the duo can be seen holding Divisha in their arms. For the caption, Debina mentioned, “Our Magical baby is named “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed Divisha in the month of November, last year. They dropped a picture from their maternity photoshoot with a long caption. Gurmeet stated, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

Do you remember how Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary treated their fans to the first picture of Lianna? “Introducing Lianna... our hearts united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face,” Debina added. The couple can be seen planting a kiss on Lianna's forehead.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents to Lianna in April. They shared a wonderful post wearing pink coloured T-shirts and the banner behind them read, “Welcome home baby.” Gurmeet stated, “Celebrating our little princess for life #welcomehomebaby.”

Aren't the pictures cute?