Debina Bonnerjee Is In No Hurry To Resume Work, Says 'Mom's Guilt Is Very Natural'

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and mother of two lovely baby girls says she is in no hurry to get back to work. Talking to Hindustan Times, Debina opened up about her career, kids and Mom's guilt and also revealed that she does not want to go back to work yet as she wants to spend time with her girls in the crucial years. “I am not in a hurry to resume work; perhaps I will start in a couple of months. At the moment, I am not in the best of my energy. My little one (Divisha) is on breast milk at the moment, and I want to be with her. When she starts eating solid, I can spend some more time away from home. I will think of resuming work only after that,” Debina told Hindustan Times.

Elaborating on the intimate bond she shares with her daughters, Debina said, "When somebody in my home tells me that my kids are so attached to you or that she didn't sleep when I was not there. For instance, there was an evening event recently, and we came home really late and got to know that one of the daughters did not sleep at all. It is not one-sided. I am also equally attached to them. I am constantly thinking about what they are doing, or what they are eating. I also want to be with them, and spend time with her.”

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Liannna, also spoke about Mom's guilt. “Although we keep motivating each other, the guilt comes from within and it's very natural. It is because we want to give more than 100% to our kids. And you want to be there when they take their first step, and for all the other special moments. The moment that you are not able to do that, it just gets into the mind,” explained the actor.

Asserting that she does not want to fall prey to this guilty feeling, Debina said, “I have realised that they are growing up so fast. Everything else will come back, from career, and shows to money, but for me, this is more important.”

A few days back, Gurmeet and Debina, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna last year, celebrated her birthday at a grand unicorn-themed party, in attendance of friends and family. On the happy occasion, the couple shared some lovely pictures and videos from the celebration. Treating her Instafam with the endearing pictures of Lianna in a cute dress and matching hairband, her mother Debina wrote, "And like that, she turns 1. Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment."

Last month, Debina Bonnerjee was down with the Influenza B virus. The actress revealed in her Instagram story that her symptoms include fever and cough. Debina, a mother of two, mentioned in her Instagram story that she is "staying away" from her kids.

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April last year. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in November last year. In an Instagram post earlier this year, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Divisha. "Our magical baby is named "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," read the caption on their post.

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram.