Sakshi Tanwar On Playing Mandodari In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: 'Haven't Been Approached'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sakshitanwarworld)

Several reports suggesting that Sakshi Tanwar has been approached for a significant role in the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, have been doing the rounds on social media. The film, based on the Hindu epic, has been generating considerable buzz regarding its casting choices. However, recent updates indicate that the actress, best known for her role in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, has refuted claims of her involvement in the project. According to a report by Filmibeat, Sakshi Tanwar was rumoured to be in talks for the role of Queen Mandodari, the wife of Raavan in the epic saga.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sakshi Tanwar denied any association with the film, stating, "I haven't been approached. Thank you." The final cast announcement from the filmmakers is eagerly awaited.

While the official cast of Ramayanremains undisclosed, industry insiders continue to speculate on the potential actors joining the project. Adding to the intrigue, actress Indira Krishna shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram, hinting at her involvement in the film. In the picture, both actors were seen wearing rudraksha malas (rosary), possibly indicating preparation for their respective roles. In another viral image, Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly portraying Lord Ram, was seen receiving archery lessons, crucial for his character in the upcoming movie.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the ensemble cast of Ramayan is said to include Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Indira Krishna as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and discussions with Rakul Preet for the role of Shrupnakha. Additionally, Sunny Deol is rumoured to portray Hanuman, while Yash is speculated to take on the role of Ravana.

Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame with her role in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and achieved further acclaim with her portrayal in the TV series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, alongside Ram Kapoor.