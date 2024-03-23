The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma And Others Join As Guests

Screengrab from The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer. (courtesy: netflixin)

Kapil Sharma is set to make a comeback with a fresh sketch comedy series on Netflix, as revealed by the streaming platform in the first trailer dropped a week before its premiere. Titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, the format seems reminiscent of its predecessor, featuring a blend of celebrity interviews and a medley of sketches. Notably, the show marks the anticipated reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who parted ways amidst speculation of a dispute in 2017, reportedly stemming from an altercation during a flight from Australia.

The trailer tantalises viewers with glimpses of celebrity guests such as Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and Shreyas Iyer. In contrast to previous iterations, the guest appearances are not linked to their upcoming projects. A special moment in the trailer sees Kapil and Sunil addressing their past conflict in a lighthearted manner, marking their first on-screen collaboration since the incident. Joining them are familiar faces including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh, reprising their roles from the television version.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is slated for weekly releases on Netflix, with a new episode debuting every Saturday. Kapil Sharma has been a fixture in the comedy scene since the launch of Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013. His foray into Netflix began in 2022 with a stand-up special titled I'm Not Done Yet, sparking speculation about a potential shift to the streaming platform for his weekly show, which was officially confirmed in 2023.

Sunil Grover expressed his joy at reuniting with Kapil, likening it to a 'homecoming' and stating, “The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we've had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we'll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix.”