At Debina Bonnerjee's 40th Birthday Bash - Husband Gurmeet, Ankita-Vicky, Mahi Vij And Others

Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends.

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee rang in her 40th birthday in attendance of her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, daughters Lianna and Divisha and some friends from the industry. The popular couple threw a birthday bash to celebrate the occasion at a restaurant in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Debina, the mother of two, opted for a white dress for the party while her husband Gurmeet complimented her in a black shirt. The star couple's daughter Lianna was also clicked at the party as she looked cute as a button in a white dress while being on her father's lap. The couple posed happily as Debina cut the cake and fed it to her husband Gurmeet.

The party was attended by many of the couple's friends from the film fraternity. Among them was actress Ankita Lokhande, who was spotted at the party with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress looked lovely in a blue evening dress as she posed for the shutterbugs. Mavi Vij also marked her presence at the party in a cute orange dress. Actress Sana Makbul and Siddharth Nigam, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also attended the birthday bash.

On Tuesday, Debina shared several pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony at home on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Always grateful #HappyBirthdayToMe.” Gurmeet also shared the same pictures on his wall and wished his wife Debina. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love."

A few days back, Debina Bonnerjee, in a chat with Hindustan Times, revealed that she does not want to go back to work yet as she wants to spend time with her girls in the crucial years. “I am not in a hurry to resume work; perhaps I will start in a couple of months. At the moment, I am not in the best of my energy. My little one (Divisha) is on breast milk at the moment, and I want to be with her. When she starts eating solid, I can spend some more time away from home. I will think of resuming work only after that.”

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April last year. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in November last year. In an Instagram post earlier this year, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Divisha. "Our magical baby is named "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," read the caption on their post.

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram.