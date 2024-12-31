Reddit User Attends 'Lavish' Chhatarpur Party, Shares How Delhi's Super-Rich Live

A Reddit user's post about attending an extravagant birthday party in Delhi has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online. The party, hosted by the user's father's business partner at a luxurious Chhatarpur farmhouse, was described as more opulent than many weddings. The user recounted the exclusive experience, noting that the venue was heavily guarded, with every guard checking invitations. The parking area was filled with luxury cars worth over Rs 1 crore, including Porsches, Defenders, G-Wagens, and Mercedes. The user described the experience as "out of this world" and expressed wonder at the lifestyles of Delhi's top 1%.

"Last night I went to a Birthday party of my Dad's business partner and that experience was out of this world. We went to a farm in Chhatarpur, a very exclusive place, heavily guarded and every guard checked our invitation the moment we entered that area, and noted down our number and name along with our car's number to ensure nobody unwanted there enters. Reached the farmhouse they own, beautiful and such a huge property. Saw the cars parked outside the farmhouse and there was rarely any car that cost less than 1Cr, from Porshe to Defender, GWagon Mercedes people had come in such cars and we felt like we came in the wrong car and were probably underdressed," the user wrote.

He mentioned that the hosts had arranged for a plethora of amenities to ensure their comfort. As he entered the party, there were two valets on hand to park cars, while decorations, greeters, and waiters created a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The party offered an impressive selection of premium alcohol and an unimaginable variety of food and snacks. As he mingled with the guests, it became clear that everyone in attendance was a millionaire.

The men and women were impeccably dressed in designer clothing, adorned with expensive watches and luxury handbags. The atmosphere was one of refinement and elegance, with every person from the 20-year-old men to the 60-year-old men, exuding poise and sophistication.

"Every person there was well groomed, from a 20-year-old boy to a 60-year-old man. Women were discussing their fashion designers and stylists who style them for every event. Everyone there was super gorgeous, every woman in the party looked nothing less than a model or a Bollywood actress. This party was a new experience for me which I never thought existed but now I do, people in Delhi live in 2 very different worlds honestly," the post added.

The post has generated significant interest and discussion online, offering a glimpse into the lives of India's ultra-wealthy elite. One user wrote, "Been there ... done that. It's not as awesome as it appears. Appearances and pretentiousness are too high on the priority in those places."

Another user commented, "People are mostly unaware about the underbelly of Delhi's rich people. They are not just rich, they are filthy rich. And not to miss the political connections that they have."

A third person added, "It's a city of multi-millionaires; access and realities of their lifestyle are hard to digest at times. Most of it is generational wealth only."