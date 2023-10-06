Viral Video Shows Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Giving CPR To A Man Collapsed On Street

mage shared by Gurmeet. (Courtesy: GurmeetChoudhary)

Popular television and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been praised after administering CPR to a man who collapsed on a Mumbai street. A video of Gurmeet has already gone viral. In the video, we can see Gurmeet giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a man who is lying on the street, being helped by a small crowd among whom the actor is one. The footage shows Gurmeet Choudhary helping the ailing man onto a stretcher to be taken for medical help. No other details are available.

Gurmeet Choudhary keeps his fans updated about his life and work. A few days back, Gurmeet and wife Devina Bonnerjee visited a Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Always thankful, grateful for everything and feeling blessed #ganpatibappamorya." Take a look at the picture here:

In his last Instagram entry, Gurmeet shared a picture of himself dressed in a blue suit. He wrote in the caption, "To kindness always."

Take a look at the picture here:

Debina Bonnerjee is best known for starring in the 2008 television series Ramayan, in which she played the role of Sita and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram. After few years of dating, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee got married in a private ceremony in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child Liana on April 3, 2022. They became parents to a baby girl Divisha, on November 11, 2022. Debina has also featured in daily soaps like Santoshi Maa, Khichdi Returns, Tenali Rama. On the other hand, Gurmeet has also featured in movies like Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho.