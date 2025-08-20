From Rs 2,000 To Rs 500, How <i>War 2</i> And <i>Coolie</i> Ticket Prices Fell After Independence Day Weekend

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Coolie released in theatres on August 14, 2025. Both films received a stellar response on their opening day, each grossing over Rs 50 crore. However, in the subsequent days, Coolie pulled ahead, outshining Hrithik's action-packed War 2 with its sustained box office appeal.

Despite a discounted ticket price of Rs 99 on Tuesday, War 2 struggled to draw audiences to the theatres. The film minted Rs 8.25 crore on day 6, which was less than the day 5 collection of Rs 8.75 crore. The movie's total collection now stands at Rs 192.75 crore, reported Sacnilk.

A comparison of ticket prices reveals a significant drop from the opening day to the discounted Tuesday offer. Initially, War 2 tickets in North India ranged from around Rs 180 for standard shows to Rs 250 in multiplexes. Premium venues charged as high as Rs 2,620 for recliners while general multiplex seats typically cost between Rs 300 to Rs 800.

On the other hand, Coolie also saw a decline in its box office collection. The discounted tickets failed to provide the expected boost to either film's earnings. Coolie earned Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, the film's total collection touched the Rs 216 crore milestone.

In Tamil Nadu, thanks to state regulation, Coolie's opening-day prices were kept very low from Rs 57 to Rs 200. In Bengaluru, tickets skyrocketed as luxury recliners cost between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. In Delhi and Mumbai, standard tickets ranged from Rs 180 to Rs 500, with recliners in Mumbai reaching around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,130.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which released in theatres on July 18, also slowed down after a stellar box office run. The film minted Rs 31 lakhs on its 5th Tuesday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 325.11 crore. While Saiyaara's tickets typically ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 500 on opening day, Yash Raj Films rolled out a promotional offer through BookMyShow which provided 50% off (up to Rs 200) on a minimum purchase of two tickets. The very first show of the day (scheduled at 9:30 AM) was ‘specially priced' to attract the college-going audience, reported Bollywood Hungama.

War 2 also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie's cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.