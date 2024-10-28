<i>Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein</i> Season 2 Poster: Double The Drama, Twice The Twist. Brace Yourselves

The romantic crime thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is all set to come back for a second season on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the news and the release date along with an interesting poster, teasing what to expect from the upcoming season. The poster featured the original cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi, along with a new face Gurmeet Choudhary. The photo was posted with the caption, "Kahani mein aa raha hai ek naya mod, naye chehre aur kuch purane raaz. (There are new twists, new faces and some old secrets this season) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 arrives this 22 November, only on Netflix!"

The first season followed Vikrant, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, who found himself trapped by Purva, played by Aanchal Singh, who was obsessed with him, while he was trying to start a new life with the love of his life Shikha, portrayed by Shweta Tripathi. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where the ransom amount for Purva's kidnapping got higher, and Vikrant's plans of escaping unscathed were destroyed.

Sidharth Sengupta, the creator and director of the series, shared what viewers should be expecting in the second season. "Season 1's intense love triangle between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha now evolves into an extraordinary love quad in Season 2. The response to the first season's obsessive love story, music, and masala was overwhelming. This time, we're diving even deeper into each character's gray tones, amping up the wild twists and unexpected turns. The new cast adds even more excitement, and I can't wait to see how fans react to this season's unpredictable ride," he said.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India also added, "We are delighted to announce the return of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein with S2. This is one show that fans never tire of asking about its next season. In S2, we are returning with heightened drama, thrill, and suspense in this jaw-dropping romantic thriller."

Besides Tahir, Aanchal, Shweta Tripathi, and Gurmeet, the cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada.