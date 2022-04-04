Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome A Baby Girl

Debina and Gurmeet welcome a baby girl (Courtesy: debinabon)

Highlights Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are parents now

They welcomed a baby girl

Debina gave birth to a girl on Sunday

Congratulations to Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary as they welcome their first child. On Sunday, Debina gave birth to a baby girl and now, the new parents have shared the happy news on social media. Sharing a cute video, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina," followed by hashtags "#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews." The video shows Debina, Gurmeet, and their newborn daughter's hands.

During her pregnancy, Debina Bonnerjee was keeping herself active and even did a headstand. She once shared a photo of herself and Gurmeet Choudhary and in it, she was seen performing a headstand. She had shared the photo with the caption, "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN... simply adjust your view. "Also, to be noted, I had a strong inversion practice before I was pregnant. I didn't knocked up and then thought, 'hey, going upside down would be a cool photo." Also....(mama's intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other "rule." If it doesn't feel right, don't do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down.... continued for as long as I felt it's a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here * Enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher."

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee got married in February 2011 and are now parents to a baby girl.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee has been away from the television screens for seven years.