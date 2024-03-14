Munmun Dutta's First Post Since Rumours She's Engaged To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Star Raj Anadkat

Munmun Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: mmoonstar)

Munmun Dutta, best known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines. All thanks to her engagement rumours with her former co-star Raj Anadkat. However, the duo dismissed the rumours and called them "fake". Following the incident, Munmun Dutta recently shared her first post on social media. The actress, who is seemingly on vacation, shared pictures from her trip to New York City. In the photos, Munmun Dutta can be seen sporting a grey and white cropped shirt teamed with red flared pants and a matching red blazer. She completed her look with pointed heels. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, “Living my best life. Sharing the last set of pictures from my NYC trip and photoshoot.”

A day ago, Munmun Dutta grabbed headlines after an online portal reported her engagement to co-star Raj Anadkat. However, upon reaching out to her, she refuted the rumours, denouncing them as "ridiculous," "fake," and "ludicrous." Munmun Dutta expressed frustration, stating, “This news is RIDICULOUS, Fake and LUDICROUS. Zero ounce of truth in it… And frankly I don't want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.” Raj Anadkat also shared a note on his Instagram story and wrote, "On Wednesday, Raj wrote on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.” Munmun told ETimes, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don't want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”

The clarification came soon after a source close to the couple told News18 that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who played the roles of Babita and Tappu in the popular sitcom, got engaged earlier this month in the presence of their family members. Talking about the ceremony, the source said, "The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj's families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.” “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.