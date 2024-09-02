"Big Pat On My Back": <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actress Munmun Dutta Reflects On Her Humble Beginnings

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta posted a lengthy note on Instagram, reflecting on her initial struggles. She shared a series of pictures from when she was 17 years old and shot her first advertisement for an automobile brand. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning in a black dress as she posed with a yellow car. In the background, we can spot the beauty of Kerala – a water body and coconut trees. Walking down the memory lane, Munmun wrote, “One from the archives. 17-year-old me shooting for my first advertisement for Skoda car in Kerala backwaters. Oh, how excited I was to be able to get this opportunity as an absolute newcomer in the industry and in Mumbai city.”

Munmun Dutta recalled how she travelled by plane for the ad shoot, which back then was a “huge luxury” for her. She said, “An additional perk was to get to travel to another beautiful location in a flight because this was my second time I got the opportunity to be on a flight, and I was excited because this was the only way I could get on an aeroplane as I didn't have the money to afford a ticket for myself. And at that point of time in my life where I could barely make ends meet, travelling in an aeroplane was definitely a huge luxury.”

At the end of the note, Munmun Dutta expressed her gratitude by writing, “Everything took time in my life. Struggles were endless, and I am grateful for everything that has shaped me today. Big pat on my back, and God has been kind.”

Just a few months ago, Munmun Dutta was rumoured to be engaged with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star, Raj Anadkat. However, soon after the news surfaced in the media, both the actors dismissed them rumours. In his Instagram Stories, Raj posted a note - "Hello, everyone, just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.” Munmun told ETimes, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. There is zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don't want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”

Munmun Dutta made her acting debut with the 2004 serial Hum Sab Baraati. She plays the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.